Himachal Pradesh polls: Elaborate security measures in place for for EVMs, VVPAT

Barring Lahaul-Spiti, the EVMs and VVPAT machines will be kept within the districts at 48 locations, having a three-tier 24 X 7 security. The EVMs and VVPAT machines from Lahual-Spiti were airlifted to Kullu as the district will start experiencing snowfall soon and Rohtang Pass will be officially closed any day after November 15.

Announcing this, Chief Electoral Officer Pushpenddra Rajput said 23 companies of the Central Armed Para-Military forces will be deployed for safety and security of the EMVS. “Elaborate security arrangements have been made for safe custody of EVM and VVPAT machines throughout the state. A three-tier security system has been enforced for safety of these machines,” he said.

He said 100 strong rooms have been set up at 48 locations with CCTV surveillance round the clock. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh,a few days back, has asked the ECI to ensure safety of the EVMs as there is a long gap between counting of votes and polling in the state.

PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu,after polling was over on November 9, asked the Election Commission to ensure safety of the EMVs. Meanwhile Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh spent a relaxed day at his residence “Holly-Lodge” where he was greeted by several visitors. Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal took a round of Sujanpur to thank the voters for participating in the electoral process in large number. Senior BJP MLA Asha Kumar uploaded a message on social media thanking the voters and predicting formation of the Congress government.

