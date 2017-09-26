Himachal Pradesh polls: EC gets Rs 5000 crore for new EVMs, VVPAT

Chief Election Commissioner Achal

Kumar Jyoti addresses a press conference in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Chief Election Commissioner AchalKumar Jyoti addresses a press conference in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

CHIEF ELECTION Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti on Monday said EVMs used in elections across the country were free from tampering and some new steps have also been introduced to bring greater transparency in polling. He informed that the government had recently sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore to EC for acquiring 16 lakh new EVMs and another 23 lakh VVPATs. “Once this was done, the ECI will have sufficient number of EVMs and VVPAT machines for use during the next state Assembly polls and also 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Jyoti.

Talking to mediapersons here, the CEC said since the EVMs and VVPAT machines were manufactured not by any private company but by government companies like BHEL and Electronics Corporation of India. Since some of the best scientific brains of the country were tasked to prepare the machines, there cannot be an iota of doubt about the efficacy of the machines. EVMs do not work on electricity as these are battery operated. There was no internet, blue tooth or Wi-Fi facility for these machines, which are robust and tamper-poof.

On the steps being taken in Himachal, Jyoti said District Election Officers (DEO) i.e. DCs would be responsible for the safety and security of the EVMs and VVPAT during the election. The EC would not tolerate any laxity on their part in this regard.

During its two-day meeting, the EC decided to put in place a strong vigil to check the cross-border smuggling of drugs, liquor and other illicit items from the adjoining states. Both international and inter-state borders would be effectively dealt with and close surveillance would be kept on activities. “The income tax commissioner has been told to deploy more manpower to control the abuse of money and expenditures. The bankers will also inform the DEOs and chief electoral officer on suspicious transactions during the polls,” Joti said. He, however, ruled out any possibility of raising election expenditure for the candidates, which is Rs 28 lakh at present.

