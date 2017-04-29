Himachal Pradesh: On inaugural UDAN flight, it was dream come true for two orphans

Shubham (14) and Pooja (15), both inmates of an orphanage in Shimla, flew to Delhi and back on the inaugural low-cost flight under UDAN scheme on Thursday. Express Shubham (14) and Pooja (15), both inmates of an orphanage in Shimla, flew to Delhi and back on the inaugural low-cost flight under UDAN scheme on Thursday. Express

Abb Hawai Chappal wala bhi Hawai safar karega… was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s punch line when he flagged of low-cost flight between Shimla and Delhi under UDAN ( Ude Desh ka aam Nagrik) on Thursday. And on Friday, two inmates of a local orphanage, a boy and girl, who flew on the first flight to Delhi on Thursday and came back on the return flight, were all smiles. They were guests of the Alliance Air, the official air carrier which will be operating the regular Shimla-Delhi and return flights at a fare of Rs 1,920 per person. On Friday, Shubham (14) and Pooja (15), who have been growing at Bal Ashram at Arki in Solan and Tutikandi Bal Ashram in Shimla looked elated. “I always had a dream to fly in the aircraft but never knew my chance will come so soon,”said Pooja as she walked through the main entrance of the Jubbarhatti airport. The feeling was no different for Shubham, a class IX student at Government Senior Secondary School at Arki.

“It was a pleasant surprise when warden of the Bal Ashram told me a few days back that I should get ready to fly in the plane. I wondered how. But soon came the day to experience this thrill in the air. I am very happy though I was very scared,” Pooja said. Both recall how they were looked after by the crew staff and air hostess. “We are thankful to Modi ji, the Prime Minister,” Pooja said.

Dinesh Malhotra, Managing Director of HPTDC who as tourism commissioner was instrumental in getting the two children picked up for the flight, said, “The idea came during a meeting with officials of the Union Ministry of Civil aviation and Alliance Air. Since it was a flight for the Aam Admi, how appropriate it could be if two orphanage kids were flown as guests. I proposed and they accepted,” says Malhotra.

