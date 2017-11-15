Himachal Pradesh on dengue alert after 401 test positive

he health department has also provided fogging machines to the local urban bodies free of cost for fumigation in their respective areas, he said . Thakur directed Solan district administration to constitute teams comprising of SDM, tehsildar and naib tehsildar for intensive inspection of affected areas. (Representational Image) he health department has also provided fogging machines to the local urban bodies free of cost for fumigation in their respective areas, he said . Thakur directed Solan district administration to constitute teams comprising of SDM, tehsildar and naib tehsildar for intensive inspection of affected areas. (Representational Image)

Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Tuesday directed the state health authorities to take all precautionary steps to prevent further spread of dengue after 401 positive cases being recorded in the state. So far, no death has been reported from any part of the state.

The minister, who presided over a meeting of the officers of health department, pollution control board and other concerned departments said blood samples of 2,621 people were tested out of which 401 had been found positive for dengue.“As many as 265 cases have been found positive in Solan district alone, where most of the cases were of migrant labourers from Parwanoo, Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh areas,” he said.

The government is providing free of cost medical check-up facility in dengue cases and free medicines are also being distributed. The health department has also provided fogging machines to the local urban bodies free of cost for fumigation in their respective areas, he said . Thakur directed Solan district administration to constitute teams comprising of SDM, tehsildar and naib tehsildar for intensive inspection of affected areas.

