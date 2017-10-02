Himachal Pradesh: Narendra Modi graph falling fast, says CM Virbhadra Singh

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at a function in Kangra Sunday. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at a function in Kangra Sunday. (Express Photo)

RESUMING HIS extensive touring of districts to launch new projects ahead of the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Sunday chose to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He said, “Modi‘s graph is falling fast and many of his decisions, whether it is demonetisation or GST, have badly hit the common man and also the business community.”

Addressing a function at Dada-Siba in Jaswan-Pragpur constituency in Kangra, the CM said that while he respects the Prime Minister as an individual, Modi “should not try dividing the people on social and other issues.”

“Today, the PM is facing stiff opposition in Gujarat itself and his graph is fast declining. The GST issue has confused the common man and the business community in particular. BJP leaders of the country believe that the Prime Minister is all in all, ‘forgetting’ that former finance minister Yashwant Sinha has blamed Modi government for derailing the economy” he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the Centre was “befooling the youth in the name of employment.” Virbhadra said demonetisation was a “disastrous step” taken in haste without taking people into confidence.

