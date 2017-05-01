Himachal Pradesh: Motorcyclist hit by BJP chief Satti’s vehicle, dies

The vehicle involved in the accident on Sunday. Express The vehicle involved in the accident on Sunday. Express

A MAN died after his two-wheeler was knocked down by the official vehicle of state BJP president Satpal Satti, near Tahliwal in Haroli area of Una district, late Sunday evening. The youth, who hailed from Lalri, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital in Satti’s vehicle. He was later referred to the district hospital in Una. He succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the police said.

A police team visited the accident site and recorded the statements of the driver as well as Satti, who was in the vehicle and was returning from a function in Una when the mishap occurred. “Investigations are under way to find the exact cause of the accident but no arrest has been made so far,” said a senior police officer. Satti was returning from a function to Una when accident took place. Later, Satti also reached the Una hospital.

