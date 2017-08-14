Himachal Pradesh landslide Live updates: Rescue operations resume, toll may reach 50

At least 46 bodies were recovered by the rescue teams. At least 46 bodies were recovered by the rescue teams.

Rescue operations resumed early Monday morning in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where at least 46 bodies were recovered following a landslide. The security forces also brought relief materials to be distributed for those stuck in the region.

Here is all that happened yesterday:

Massive landslide hits two moving buses

A massive landslide struck two moving Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses at Kotrupi on the Pathakot-Mandi-Manali-Leh National Highway in the wee hours of Sunday. At least 40 passengers, most of them locals, were travelling in one of the buses. The five people who survived were the ones who got off the bus minutes ago. Special secretary (Disaster) D D Sharma said that the tragedy struck when the bus stopped for a tea break at Kortupi in the middle of the night. He added that the landslide swept away the buses for almost 800 metre down into a gorge.

At least 46 bodies recovered so far

As the rescue teams reached the spot after the landslide, they started working towards helping the victims who were struck under the debris. Early reports of the landslide indicated six people had died, while 6 others were injured. But officials indicated that the numbers are expected to rise up. In the large-scale search operation carried out by the district administration, which later also called in the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 46 bodies were recovered by late evening on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, state transport minister G S Bali on Sunday said that the death toll may reach 50. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh also left from Shimla on road to reach Mandi, as he could not fly due to bad weather.

Heavy rainfall in region caused troubles in rescue operations

According to sources, heavy rainfall int he area and suspected cloudburst on the other side of the nountainous region was fallout of the incident. The rainfall also caused troubles during the rescue operations. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Sandeep Kadam said, “The rain has hampered the rescue operations which is making it tough for the police and home guard.”

How has the leaders reacted

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the incident. “Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide related accidents in HP’s Mandi district. My condolences with the families of the deceased,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd