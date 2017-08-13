Himachal Pradesh landslide: At least five dead, six injured, rescue operations underway

Several people are still stranded after landslide in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI) Several people are still stranded after landslide in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Related News Heavy rains lash Himachal, trigger landslides

At least five people were killed after three vehicles were hit by a landslide near Padhar area in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday. According to a report by news agency ANI, at least six injured victims were rescued from the debris and taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Rescue operations are reported to be currently underway in the region, as the number of injured victims may increase.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Sandeep Kadam confirmed death of two people. He further said, “Three vehicles were stranded after the landslide. A bus had also rolled down to nearly 800 m from the National Highway and four people have been rescued from the debris.” Kadam added that rainfall in the region is causing troubles in the rescue operation. “The rain has hampered the rescue operations which is making it tough for the police and home guard,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Highway 21 from Mandi to Aut was closed for travelling passengers due to the threat of landslides.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd