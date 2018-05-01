Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES: One govt official shot allegedly by guest house owner

Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES: Assistant TPC Shailbala died after firing during demolition drive at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES: Assistant TPC Shailbala died after firing during demolition drive at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

One government official was killed and another injured on Tuesday after an owner of a guest house allegedly opened fire at officials carrying out the demolition of illegal constructions at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shailbala died after the firing incident. Kasauli, which till recently saw massive construction activity, is witnessing a demolition drive aimed at razing illegal hotels and resorts. Acting on the Supreme Court orders for demolition of illegal hotels, unauthorised parking lots and resorts, Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar has set up four teams, each with nine members, to carry out the demolitions.

The four-page notification, approved on April 28, has names of all four teams and their coordinators, apart from executive magistrates and appointment of nodal officers for every department viz law and order (civil administration), police, Town and Country Planning (TCP), Public Works Department (PWD), Pollution Control Board and medical departments.

