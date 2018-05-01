Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES: One govt official shot allegedly by guest house owner

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 5:15:52 pm
Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES: One official dead in firing, another injured Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES: Assistant TPC Shailbala died after firing during demolition drive at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

One government official was killed and another injured on Tuesday after an owner of a guest house allegedly opened fire at officials carrying out the demolition of illegal constructions at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shailbala died after the firing incident. Kasauli, which till recently saw massive construction activity, is witnessing a demolition drive aimed at razing illegal hotels and resorts. Acting on the Supreme Court orders for demolition of illegal hotels, unauthorised parking lots and resorts, Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar has set up four teams, each with nine members, to carry out the demolitions.

The four-page notification, approved on April 28, has names of all four teams and their coordinators, apart from executive magistrates and appointment of nodal officers for every department viz law and order (civil administration), police, Town and Country Planning (TCP), Public Works Department (PWD), Pollution Control Board and medical departments.

Follow Kasauli demolition LIVE UPDATES here:

    17:15 (IST) 01 May 2018
    The four-page SC notification has names of all four teams and their coordinators to carry out demolition

    The four-page notification, approved on April 28, has names of all four teams and their coordinators, apart from executive magistrates and appointment of nodal officers for every department viz law and order (civil administration), police, Town and Country Planning (TCP), Public Works Department (PWD), Pollution Control Board and medical departments.

    16:59 (IST) 01 May 2018
    As per SC orders, Solan DC set up 4 teams to carry out demolitions

    As per the apex court's orders, unauthorised parking lots and resorts, Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar has set up four teams, each with nine members, to carry out the demolitions.

    16:55 (IST) 01 May 2018
    One more official is injured in the firing incident

    Another official was also injured in the firing incident today. The Supreme Court had set asked authorities to carry out demolitions starting April.  

    16:51 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Owners of many hotels in Kasauli have already started to remove illegal constructions

    16:50 (IST) 01 May 2018
    A heated argument had ensued earlier today between officials and the rest house owner

    Earlier in the morning, Vivek and the officials had had a heated argument. He had asked for more time to remove the illegal constructions at his guest house and the officials said the deadline was past and they would carry out the demolition work today.

    16:45 (IST) 01 May 2018
    CM Jai Ram Thakur also touring Baddi

    Incidentally, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is also touring Baddi in Solan district.

    16:45 (IST) 01 May 2018
    While running out of the rest house, the officials were allegedly fired at by the owner

    After the first couple of shots, Shailbala and an official with her started to run out but Vivek, the owner, allegedly followed them firing more shots.

    16:41 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Shailbala was shot allegedly by owner of Narayani Rest House

    Shailbala was shot allegedly by the owner of Narayani rest house when she and other officials went into the hotel to ensure rooms were empty before beginning the demolition.

    16:38 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Assistant TPC dies in firing incident

    Assistant TPC Shailbala died after firing during demolition drive at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

