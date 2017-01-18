Himachal Pradesh: Kangra first ever district to geo-tag all assets under MGNREGA

The geo-tagging of assets under MGNREGA is being done as to ensure online recording of the assets generated under the welfare programme. (Source: Google Maps) The geo-tagging of assets under MGNREGA is being done as to ensure online recording of the assets generated under the welfare programme. (Source: Google Maps)

Kangra has become the first district in the country to geo-tag 100 per cent of the assets generated under the MGNREGA. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh felicitated all the rural development officers for the achievement, at the cabinet Hall in the Mini Secretariat here today. Singh commended the efforts of the rural development officers as well as workers of Kangra, saying it was their hardwork which allowed them to achieve the milestone despite Kangra being the largest district of the state.

“This step would help in integrated development of all sectors like agriculture, irrigation, education, health etc.,” he said.

Addressing the workers, Singh said that the development works should be people-oriented and not politics-driven while also instructing them that no prejudice should come into play in the execution of the development works.

“It is a wonderful achievement but continuous vigil should be maintained so that the development and progress of all MGNREGA works could be ensured.

“As development is a continuous process all positive steps should be taken to ensure that it is not hindered at any stage,” he said.

The geo-tagging of assets under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is being done as to ensure online recording of the assets generated under the welfare programme.

It allows the workers to click photo of the asset and upload it to a ISRO-run web portal thus digitally recording its time and location.

It allows the ease in tracking the assets.

Urban Development Minister Sudhir Sharma, Chief Secretary VC Pharka, Additional Chief Secretaries Tarun Shridhar and Shrikant Baldi were among the prominent persons present on the occasion.