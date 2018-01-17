Himachal Pradesh: Journalist sworn in as public service commission member

Rachna Gupta takes oath at Raj Bhawan Tuesday. (Express Photo) Rachna Gupta takes oath at Raj Bhawan Tuesday. (Express Photo)

SENIOR JOURNALIST Dr Rachna Gupta was Tuesday sworn in as member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). She was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet ministers including Urban Development Minister Sraveen Chaudhary, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar and Industries Minister Bikram Thakur were also present.

Gupta, who started her career with The Indian Express in Chandigarh, later shifted to Delhi and then Shimla. She later joined Dainik Jagran. She is first woman journalist to be nominated in the HPPSC after KS Tomar, who served as the Chairman of the Commission under the Congress government.

The Commission, currently headed by Major General DVS Rana, comprises three members — Mohan Chauhan, Man Singh and Meira Walia.

