Kotkhai rape-murder case: In relief for CBI director, HC recalls order to summon him

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday recalled its order summoning CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma in connection with the Kotkhai rape and murder case but asked the central investigation agency to submit its final status report on May 29.

The HC accepted the affidavit filed by the CBI director informing the court that the agency had cracked the 10-month-old case wherein a 16-year-old school girl was raped and murdered and arrested one person, who was currently in the judicial custody.

The CBI director’s affidavit was filed in compliance of the HC orders passed on April 25, the day the agency filed its status report in a sealed cover informing the court that it had resolved the case.

Anil Kumar alias Neelu (25), a wood-cutter, was arrested by the CBI on the basis of genetic material collected from the spot.

The CBI also assured the court that the chargesheet in the case would be filed by July 11, well within the mandatory 90 days of the accused’s arrest.

In his affidavit, the CBI director confirmed having seen the status report and being satisfied with the investigations, while seeking recall of the March 28 order wherein he was summoned to the court on May 9.

The girl went missing on July 4 last year while returning home from her school. Two days later, her body was founded dumped in the forests of Halaila (Kotkhai). The autopsy and forensic examination revealed she was raped and later murdered.

The case was transferred to the CBI by the High Court in a suo motu action following massive protests and violence in Kotkhai and Theog areas, besides demonstrations in Shimla.

