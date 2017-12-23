Himachal Pradesh High Court junks law to regularise illegal constructions

High Court of Himachal Pradesh. (File) High Court of Himachal Pradesh. (File)

In a big blow to the outgoing Congress government, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday set aside highly controversial HP Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act 2016, which was aimed at regularising all illegal and unauthorised constructions, running in thousands. The court not only passed severe structures against the government for the move to “benefit the affluent”, it also wondered how the government machinery and executive turned a blind eye to the risks, both seismically and environmentally, while passing such a law.

“The economically affluent and perhaps close to the executive, political or otherwise, who violated the laws with impunity, alone are going to be the beneficiaries. The object to regularise all illegal constructions in itself is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Additionally, it violates the purpose of the Planning Act,” ruled a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

The bill passed by the Assembly ahead of the state polls and Shimla Municipal Corporation polls was initially blocked by Governor Acharya Devvrat, who later gave his assent after government as well as opposition delegations approached him. In the 86-page order, the HC bench said, “If amendment is permitted to remain in the statute, it would defeat the very purpose for which the statute was created. In other words, the impugned amendment violates the very edifice of the principal statute, which is that construction activity has to be carried out in a planned manner strictly in consonance with the provisions made in this regard under the relevant laws, rules and bye-laws.”

The court cautioned that entire Himalayan region, falling within the territory of Himachal Pradesh, fell within the Seismic Zone Nos.V & VI. “Any natural calamity, by way of an earthquake, will pose great threat to life and property of individual and that too only on account of dishonesty allowed to be perpetuated by handful residents of the state, whose functionaries have acted in a most callous manner. Their acts are no less than criminal in nature,” the HC said.

“The science behind planning has given way to human greed and not the need, as the minister wanted the House to believe,” it said.

The judgment also came down heavily on mushrooming of buildings and wondered how the rules were compromised. “The effect of such regularisation on safety, in terms of fire and traffic, remains ignored. The fragile ecology of the state warrants demolition of all illegal constructions, which are beyond the planning and permissible limits,” it said.

“The excessive construction in an unplanned manner only results into depletion of source of civic amenities, burdening the stakeholders for providing the same beyond their limited resources and capacities,” the order said.

“Any indulgence on the part of the state/legislators in protecting such dishonesty would lead to anarchy and destroy the democratically established institutions, also resulting into indiscrimination. Can a statutory provision,” the bench said.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also banned constructions in Shima’s green belt and core areas, besides imposing restrictions on regularisation of illegal buildings.

