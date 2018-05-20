Himachal Pradesh: Guv gives assent, two BJP MLAs to get cabinet, MoS ranks

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat (Express Photo by Lalit Kumar/File) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat (Express Photo by Lalit Kumar/File)

After over a month, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat has granted assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly proposing creation of posts of Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip for two senior MLAs in the rank of Cabinet minister and Minister of State (MoS) respectively. The Salaries, Allowances and Other Benefits of the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Bill, 2018, was passed on the last day of the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session in April this year.

The Bill was strongly opposed by the Opposition Congress, which described it as unconstitutional, illegal and unprecedented. The Governor, who is learnt to have initially posed some queries to the government, gave his assent on Friday evening, days after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had a luncheon meeting with him at Raj Bhawan Sunday last week.

For the two posts, names of former BJP ministers Ramesh Dhawala, a OBC leader from Kangra, and two-time horticulture minister Narinder Bragta had been doing the rounds.

With posts of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) having become controversial after the Office of Profit case in the AAP-led Delhi government, Himachal CM had been exploring alternatives to avoid legal complications, and hence the posts of Chief whip and Deputy Chief Whip.

Harshvardhan Chauhan, a five-time Congress MLA, described this as a back-door entry for two BJP MLAs. “It falls in purview of the office of profit and is going to attract legal provisions. Better the Bill was withdrawn,” he said.

Lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singh said the arrangement was going to impose a huge financial burden on the state exchequer.

However, the government has cited the examples of states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi (when led by Sheila Dikashit), Rajasthan (the Ashok Gehlot government), Tripura and Jharkhand.

