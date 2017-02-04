Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat next on AAP list, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal at UT guest house in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express) Arvind Kejriwal at UT guest house in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express)

Happy with the response in Punjab Assembly polls, AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said Friday his party would now focus on Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat where the elections are likely to be held in the end of 2017.

In an interaction with The Indian Express at UT Guest House in Chandigarh, a confident Kejriwal said, “Punjab is witnessing a Delhi-like situation in the current election, with support for the party from all sections of the society across religions and communities.” In 2015, AAP scored a landslide victory in Delhi Assembly elections, winning 67 of the 70 seats. “The elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat much before Haryana. So, first our focus would be these two states, Kejriwal said when asked if his party would now focus on Haryana after the Punjab polls.

Talking about Haryana, he said, “AAP has emerged stronger in Haryana after Naveen Jaihind was made chief of party’s state unit.” Kejriwal was accompanied by Sanjay Singh, senior AAP leader in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh, and Naveen Jaihind.

Elections are due in Haryana in 2019, but Jaihind, who was also busy in Punjab elections, will launch a fresh campaign to contact with the masses from Sunday itself. Considered close to Arvind Kejriwal, 35-year-old Jaihind has been associated with Kejriwal since the Anna movement against corruption and even used to drive him around sometimes.

But immediately after Punjab polls, the party’s priority would be preparedness to contest all 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and all 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly. The party has already fixed the target of making 10 lakh members in the Himachal Pradesh. A faction of Himachal Lokhit Party (HLP) was merged with AAP in October 2016 when the leaders of the breakaway group, including former minister Mohinder Nath Sofat, announced the merger.