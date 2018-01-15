Himachal Pradesh govt to revive bathing ghats at Tattapani

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur enjoys khichdi on Makar Sankranti at Tattapani on Sunday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur enjoys khichdi on Makar Sankranti at Tattapani on Sunday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to revive the historic bathing ghats at Tattapani, one of the old religious sites near Shimla on the banks of river Sutlej which got submerged in the Kol Dam project water reservoir. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the matter regarding restoration of springs and ‘bathing ghats’ would soon be taken up both with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam limited (SJVNL).

The CM was addressing a public meeting at Tattapani in Mandi district on Sunday on the occasion of Maha Makarsankranti fair, which was declared as a district level festival. Thakur said religious places as Mahu Nag, Kamru Nag, Shikari Devi and Rewalsar would be developed to promote tourism and the matter would be raised with the central government.

Recollecting old memories, he said he used to come for a holy dip way back when the sulphur springs were just adjacent to the banks of the river Sutlej and this festival was of great importance to the people of Tattapani and adjoining areas.There was lot of scope for religious and adventure tourism in the state and every measure would be taken to restore the lost glory of Tattapani, he said.

Thakur said though he was certain the BJP would come to power in the state, he never thought he would become the chief minister. “When the results were out, there was no clear consensus as to who would be the chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah, in his speech at Thunag, had hinted of bigger responsibility to me, but believe me, I had never dreamt I would be entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people as the chief minister,” he said . The CM himself took sulphur bath in a pool at Hotel Hot Springs and later unveiled the statue of Lord Shani Dev near Lakshmi Narayan.

