Himachal Pradesh gets new chief secretary

The new BJP government in Himachal Pradesh has appointed Vineet Chawdhary, a 1982-batch IAS officer, as the new chief secretary. He will take over from V C Pharka, a 1983-batch IAS officer who was seen to be close to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and had superseded Chawdhary during Congress rule. Chawdhary had later filed a petition in the CAT, which had equated his position with chief secretary and granted him facilities to which he was entitled as the seniormost officer in the state.

