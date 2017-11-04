Himachal polls 2017 LIVE updates: ‘Angry’ Congress will burn my effigies on Nov 8 as I am fighting corruption, says PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh elections 2017 Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “No senior Congress leader came here to campaign. They have already left the field leaving everything on fate.” Himachal Pradesh elections 2017 Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “No senior Congress leader came here to campaign. They have already left the field leaving everything on fate.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress saying the party has lost the trust of its own leaders and now looking at rebels from other parties. Addressing a rally in Raitt district of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi said the Congress has left the election results in the state to fate. “No senior Congress leader came here to campaign. They have already left the field leaving everything on fate,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh elections 2017 live updates:

2:43 pm: Himachal Pradesh has immense scope for development and hence I urge people to turn out and vote in large numbers on 9th November, says PM Modi.

2:42 pm: There was maximum development in Himachal Pradesh when Atal Ji was in Delhi & Dhumal Ji was here in Himachal. You have a chance again, PM Modi said.

2:35 pm: “People who were habitual looters & have had to return their loot today won’t let me be at peace. Even you know that,” the Prime Minister said, addressing a crowd in Raitt district of Himachal Pradesh.

2:30 pm Speaking about Congress plans to launch a black day drive on November 8, the anniversary of demonetisation move, PM Modi said, “They’re going to celebrate 8 Nov as black day & burn my effigies. They don’t know Modi is disciple of Sardar Patel & won’t be cowed down.”

2:26 pm: “Congress is getting the fruits of its sins. If people are angry today, it is due to its own deeds,” says PM Modi

2:20 pm: There should not be even one polling booth where Congress-named termite survives, PM Modi said.

2:15 pm: I haven’t come here to ask you to make BJP win. I have come here to ask you to give it a 3/4th majority: PM Narendra Modi in HP’s Raitt

2:05 pm: I have heard that Congress has lost the trust of it’s own leaders and is looking for rebels in other parties: PM Narendra Modi in HP’s Raitt

2:00 pm: No senior Congress leader came here to campaign. They have already left the field leaving everything on fate: PM Modi in Himachal’s Raitt

