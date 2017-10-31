Himachal Pradesh Congress complaint against JP Nadda for ‘derogatory remarks’ on Virbhadra Singh

Health Minister JP Nadda. (File) Health Minister JP Nadda. (File)

The Himachal PCC Monday filed a complaint against Union Health Minister JP Nadda for making “defamatory and derogatory remarks” against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and sought action against under the provisions of model code of conduct . The party in its complaint submitted to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pushpendra Rajput quoted Nadda’s speech made at poll meetings held in Shimla,Solan and Kangra on October 28 and 29.

Submitting copies of newspapers which published Nadda’s statements, MP Gaurav Gagai alleged that Nadda and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal have violated the guidelines of the Election Commission of India which states that “personal remarks and derogatory statements which are defamatory in nature should be made against contesting candidates”.

“It is submited that both BJP leaders J P Nadda and Prem Kumar Dhumal are indulging in making irresponsible, personal remarks and defamatory statements in order to tarnish the image and reputation of Virbhadra Singh,” he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP too, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Transport Minister GS Bali for violation of the model code of conduct in his constituency.

