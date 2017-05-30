Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wife get bail in assets case

A special court in New Delhi on Monday granted bail to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh in a Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case, and asked them not to leave the country without permission. Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal granted relief to all the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and one surety of like amount.

Virbhadra later told reporters, “It (case) is political vendetta. It’s a long battle and I will fight and win the case.”

The CBI had opposed the bail plea, saying the accused may influence witnesses and the probe. The public prosecutor pleaded that no one would dare to come forward to depose if Virbhadra is granted bail. The CM’s lawyers pointed out that investigation was complete as the CBI had filed the chargesheet. The chargesheet has claimed that Virbhadra amassed assets of Rs 10 crore that were disproportionate to his income during his tenure as Union minister between 2009 and 2011.

(with inputs from pti)

