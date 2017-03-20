Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh makes his WhatsApp number public

To help connect better with the public, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday made his WhatsApp number public. To help strengthen communication with people, especially the youth and social media users, Singh shall be available on his WhatsApp number, 9816661555, a statement from his office said.

It said, this is a first-of-its-kind initiative by a Chief Minister to provide direct accessibility to public.

The Chief Minister is already on Facebook.

