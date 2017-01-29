Himachal Pradesh CM launches 1st phase of pulse polio immunisation programme

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has launched the first phase of pulse polio programme for 2017 by administering polio drops to children aged below five years at Nalagarh in Solan district. As many as 6,74,240 children below five years were being administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) in the first phase of Pulse polio programme launched by the chief minister from Nalagarh yesterday, said an official spokesman. The programme would continue till January 31.

Watch what else is making news:



As many as 5,876 polio booths have been set up across the state and 23,482 officials from various departments have been engaged in the process, the spokesman said.

The chief minister, while directing the health officials to ensure that every child below five years be administered OPV, has said that though our country and state is polio-free, but sustained efforts should be made to keep every child away from the dysfunction. He has asked the concerned officials to maintain vigil on floating and migratory population, especially in border areas and industrial belts of the state and their children be covered under OPV.

Himachal was declared polio-free in 2009 and last case was reported from Nalagarh area. Instructions have been issued to transport authorities to direct drivers of state-owned buses and private operators to stop at bus stands and on designated road side polio booths, so that children travelling in the buses could be administered the vaccine.

The second phase will be held from April 2 to April 4. The programme, which will cover 17 crore children aged under five years in an effort to maintain the country’s ‘polio-free’ status, was launched by President Pranab Mukherjee Saturday on the eve of the National Immunisation Day.