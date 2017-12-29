Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur allots portfolios to ministers: Who gets what

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday allotted portfolios to his ministers while retaining Home, Finance, General Administration, Planning and Personnel.

Mahender Singh: A seven-time MLA and former minister gets Irrigation and Public Health besides Horticulture and Sainik Welfare.

Kishan Kapoor: Former minister and Gaddi leader from Dharamshala is Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Elections.

Suresh Bhardwaj: A four-time MLA from Shimla but a first-time minister gets Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Legal Affairs. Bhardwaj is former MP and ex-state BJP president.

Anil Sharma: A former minister in the Congress who had joined the BJP before the elections is Minister for Power and Multipurpose Projects in additional to Non Conventional Energy Resources.

Sarveen Chaudhary: Only woman Cabinet Minister has been given Urban Development, Town and Country Planning and Housing.

Ram Lal Markanda: A tribal from Lahaul-Spiti and a former minister is Minister for Agriculture, Information Technology and Tribal Affairs.

Vipin Parmar: Minister for Health, Medical Education, Ayurveda, Science and Technology.

Virender Kanwar: A four-time MLA will be Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Vikram Singh: He has been given the charge of Industries, Labour and Employment, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Trainings.

Govind Singh Thakur: A three-time MLA from Manali gets Forests, Transport, Youth Services and Sports.

Dr Rajiv Saizal: A three-time MLA from Kasauli and a Dalit face of the BJP has been made Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment besides Minister for Department of Cooperation.

Portfolios like Public Works Department, Tourism and Excise and Taxation, Revenue will be retained by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday left for Delhi to meet party senior leaders. He has a meeting scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

