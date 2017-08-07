Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst kills two teen brothersin Kullu

Cloudburst leads to flash floods in the region. (File Photo) Cloudburst leads to flash floods in the region. (File Photo)

Two teenagers were killed at Thadedhar village in Sarpara panchayat of Ani in Kullu after a cloudburst in Ani Sunday that also affected Pandra-bees area of Rampur, causing major loss of property due to flash floods hitting nearly a dozen villages. The bodies of the two children, who were brothers, were recovered. They were identified as Deewan Kumar (13) and Sushil Kumar (18). Kullu deputy commissioner said four persons were injured and taken to hospital.

“The incident happened around 3 am when it was raining heavily in the area. Massive damage have been caused to the roads and private properties of locals. Some cattleheads also perished. Rescue teams hare camping there,” he said. He said immediate relief had been disbursed and restoration work was on. The Sarpara Panchayat, which is partially on the Rampur side, has suffered after rains wreaked havoc, damaging houses and agricultural land. Approach roads to these interior villages have become risky zones due to frequent landslips at several places.

Rampur sub-divisional magistrate Rampur Nipun Jindal said a team of revenue officials had been dispatched with relief material to the villages of Sarpara panchayat. The Met office has forecast heavy rains in the next 24 hours in parts of the state. Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said, “Rains are expected across the state and a few parts may receive moderate to heavy rains.”

