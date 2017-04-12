Virbhadra Singh to appear before ED today

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

HIMACHAL PRADESH Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case, will fly to Delhi Wednesday and depose before the investigators.

Earlier, there were talks about his visit to Kangra for attending a rally organised by transport minister G S Bali in his constituency as thanks giving show for grant of unemployment allowance to the youths .

As per the official programme, the Chief Minister’s chopper will take off at 10 am from Annandale Ground. Beside holding consultations with his lawyers, he will visit the ED office .

Later, the CM will fly to Chamba, where he will preside over a state-level Himachal Day function. He is scheduled to tour the district for the next four days. Virbhadra said on Tuesday, “I fully well know how to respect

the law.”

