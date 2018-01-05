Himachal CM announces 24X7 helpline for women

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File/Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File/Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

In a significant decision after taking over as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced setting up of a 24×7 helpline, called Gudiya, for women.

Thakur, who was at Press Club Shimla, said three special crime cells would be set up, one each at Mandi, Shimla and Kangra, as part of this initiative. Officers of these cells will be entrusted with the task to report cases of crime against women without any delay.

“The day-to-day reporting of these cases will be monitored at the chief minister’s office level under my direct supervision. Action will be taken within 48 hours in the cases. There will be zero-tolerance to the crime against women,” said the Chief Minister.

Gudiya is a nickname given to the 16-year-old Kotkhai victim of rape and murder during the rule of the previous Congress government. The issue had triggered massive protests and later the Himachal Pradesh High Court had referred the case to the CBI to investigate that took place in July 2017.

The BJP’s vision document released before the assembly poll had promised setting up of a women helpline and prompt action in all such cases.

Besides this, the government will also set up Atal helpline for dealing complaints of corruption in the administration. This, too, will be supervised by the chief minister’s office, said Thakur. He said the government would be keen to look into cyber crimes and will also take stringent measures to curb drug menace in the state.

