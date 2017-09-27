Himachal Pradesh Cabinet raises paid maternity leaves to 180 days

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (file) Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (file)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday raised paid maternity leaves for women employees from 135 days to 180 days. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who also approved framing of policy for special educators under the school management committees (SMC) at par with junior basic trained (JBT) teachers appointed on contract basis. With a view to reducing litigation and saving avoidable costs on unproductive litigation, the Cabinet decided to establish a three-tier dispute resolution process in the Irrigation and Public Health Department.

It would prove to be an effective method in settling disputes between contractors and the department or between two or more parties.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of Indian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper Sushma Devi of Shimla (Rural) assembly constituency as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Himachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet gave its nod to open new Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) division at Nerchowk in Mandi district along with creation of 20 posts of various categories for manning the division.

It also approved opening government primary schools at Kut village in Kangra district, Jhiriwala in Bhojpur in district Sola, Ropara and Dhanog in Mandi district.

The decision was taken to convert 530 Gram Panchayat Veterinary Assistants (GPVAs) working on daily wages under Mukhya Mantri Arogya Pashudhan Yojna for the past five years, as contract employees.

The Cabinet decided to reserve one seat for single girl child in post graduate (MD/MS) courses in government medical colleges under the state quota seats.

