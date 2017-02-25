Himachal Pradesh cabinet approves draft Governor’s address for Budget session on March 1

Himachal Pradesh cabinet Saturday approved the draft Governor’s address for the Budget Session of state Assembly commencing on March 1. The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh approved the five-year course in Bachelor of Architecture at Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College at Nagrota Bhagwan, opening of Ayurveda Health centre at Padgaya in Chopal and regularisation of staff nurses appointed by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti by Ayurveda department. The cabinet gave its nod for filling of posts of Lecturer in department of Kayachikitisa, Prasuti Tantra and Istri Rog in Rajeev Gandhi Government Postgraduate Ayurveda College, Paprola on contract basis, and post of Principal on regular basis at College of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Science, Jogindernagar.

The Cabinet granted the proposal to take over National Senior Secondary School Katohar Khurd at Chintpurni in Una district from 2017-18 session. Approval was accorded to Road safety Audit in roads Projects on PMGSY model to ensure that road safely audit of all roads at design, construction and operational stages is carried out by third party for creating user-friendly road network.

The Cabinet also approved the replacement of Himachal Pradesh Court fees (Amendment) Bill 2017, seeking to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the government.