Himachal Pradesh: Bypoll booster helps BJP warm up for assembly test

The BJP won a bypoll ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year, with deceased party MLA I D Dhiman’s son Anil defeating Promila Devi of the Congress by 8,290 votes. Anil Dhiman, who quit as a doctor to contest, won 24,434 votes out of 46,848 polled, an impressive 52% though short of the 60% his father had polled in 2012. Promila Devi polled 16,144 votes, or 34%.

It was the BJP’s seventh consecutive victory at Bhoranj, which is in Hamirpur, home district of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, whose village Samirpur is in Bhoranj itself. Dhumal had campaigned extensively along with top BJP leaders including MP Anurag Thakur, his son. Dhumal heralded the victory as a signal. “ In 2007, the BJP had won the Hamirpur Lok Sabha bypoll and then romped to power in the state. History will repeat itself after 10 years,” Dhumal said.

Said Randhir Sharma, who was in-charge of the bypolls for the BJP: “Ever since Virbhadra Singh [Congress] became chief minister, the BJP has been on a winning spree — all four Lok Sabha seats, Sujanpur assembly bypoll and now Bhoranj.”

