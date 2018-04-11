Himachal Pradesh bus accident: CM Jai Ram Thakur, JP Nadda visit hospital at Nurpur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Health Minister J P Nadda visit Nurpur Hospital Tuesday. Express Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Health Minister J P Nadda visit Nurpur Hospital Tuesday. Express

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday visited the Nurpur Civil hospital where bodies of the 27 victims of the bus accident, among them 23 children, were kept.

Talking to mediapersons later, the CM said a committee of experts from various departments was being formed to investigate the entire episode.

Asked about poor road conditions that cause such accidents, Thakur said, “All necessary action would be taken, including on the issue of roads, so that such unfortunate incidents do not take place in future.”

Meanwhile, as hospital authorities waited for the CM, parents and relatives of the 27 deceased silently waited outside the mortuary at the hospital for identification of their kin. A few of them fell unconscious after they saw bodies of their children.

