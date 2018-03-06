Himachal budget session from today: Cong set to target BJP over Section 118, other ‘governance issues’

Police personnel deployed ahead of Himachal Assembly budget session in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Police personnel deployed ahead of Himachal Assembly budget session in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The BJP is all set to face a stormy Assembly session Tuesday as the Congress is geared-up to settle political scores in the House. All eyes are however on the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 which will be presented by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on March 9 to roll out new initiatives for the state’s development. The session is likely to witness some protests on the opening day against the government’s move to make changes in Section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972. Section 118 protects the rights of the Himachali’s to their agriculture landholdings being transferred to non-Himachalis.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP ) leader Mukesh Agnihotri Monday met Governor Acharya Devvrat and conveyed his party’s displeasure over the issue.”The CLP members are very much agitated on it. We have worked-out a strategy to oppose it in the House and also outside. There are several others issues of governance.The promises made in the vision document has not been touched but several controversial actions have been taken such as ordering of mass transfers,”Agnihotri said.

The Chief Minister, who had also convened a meeting of the legislature party, worked on a floor coordination strategy to counter the Congress.

“ The Congress is fighting a battle for survival. After having lost the assembly polls in the state, the party is trying to stay in the headlines. It’s future is bleak in the country and set-back to the Congress and CPM in the North-East, shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will romp home again in the Lok Sabha polls”, Thakur said.

State’s Industries Minister Bikram Singh Thakur Monday came-out in support of the government to reject the Congress charge on Section 118.

“The Congress is spreading false propaganda. There is no move to make scrap or change Section 118. Some suggestions have been sought from stake holders and industry as how simplifications can be done for ease of business in land transfer cases,” he said.

