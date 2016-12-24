Himachal Pradesh: BJP walkout marks a stormy end to ‘last winter session’

A walkout by BJP following heated exchanges between its MLAs and Speaker B B L Butail over restrictions imposed on the entry of three suspended BJP MLAs into the Vidhan Sabha complex marked the end of the week-long stormy Winter Session of the state Assembly here on Friday.

The House was adjourned sine die later afternoon.This was the last session of the current House at Dharamshala, but tempers remained high, both inside and outside the House, with both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP trying to set their agenda for the Assembly polls, which are due in the state later next year.