Himachal Pradesh: BJP unveils plan for parivartan rath yatra

TRAINING its focus on the Assembly polls, the BJP Monday rolled out its plan for “ Parivartan rath yatra” — a 22-day long public outreach plan for all 68 assembly constituencies, spread across four Lok Sabha constituencies to highlight ‘mafia raj’ under the ‘lacklustre’ Congress government in the state.

The rath yatra has been further split to four segments, with each Lok Sabha constituency having its own ‘rath’ – a specially designed vehicle that will hit the roads on June 18, immediately after the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls.

Top party leaders, Union ministers, sitting BJP Chief Ministers and Mps, besides party seniors such as Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and J P Nadda will also be prominent BJP faces joining the yatra plan.Four raths — one each for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies, being designed and decorated by a Meerut-based firm in BJP-ruled UP — will pass through dedicated routes in every assembly constituency. There will be more than 300 public meetings to highlight ‘failures’ of the Congress government, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s corruption cases, mafia raj and lack of governance in the state during the past four-and-a-half years.

