Himachal Pradesh BJP unit launches anti-Congress campaign

Himachal Pradesh BJP’s state unit started an offensive campaign against the Congress government. Himachal Pradesh BJP’s state unit started an offensive campaign against the Congress government.

Virtually launching the poll campaign for the state assembly elections due later this year, the BJP’s state unit on Tuesday started a major offensive against the Congress government and vowed to rid the state of what it termed as mafia rule. Launching his anti-Congress campaign from Bilaspur amid the slogan of “Mafia Hatao – Himachal Bachao,” Himachal Pradesh former chief minister P K Dhumal made a blistering attack on the state government and said it has sullied the name of “Dev Bhumi’ (land of Gods), turning it into land of criminals and Mafias.

Watch what else is making news:

Calling for ousting the Congress government to rid the state of what it called “mafia raj,” Dhumal said the Congress party had betrayed every section of the people and failed to implement the poll promises while indulging in financial mismanagement. Accusing the government of not properly utilising the central funds and encouraging and shielding the land, forest, mining, drug and liquor mafias, Dhumal said “Mafias are ruling the roost but the government is looking the other way.”

The chief minister instead of taking stringent action against the offender has been giving clean chit to them even without holding a proper enquiry, he alleged. The state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti alleged that the chief minister and his family members, facing corruption charges, are busy saving themselves putting the governance at back burner. “What can you expect from a government headed by a person facing serious corruption charges?,” asked the BJP chief and while vowing it would “not rest till the state is rid of Mafia Raj.”