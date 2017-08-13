Himachal Pradesh: At least 20 feared dead after boulder hits moving bus in Mandi

Around 20 to 25 passengers are feared dead after a boulder hit a moving bus in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Sunday. Rescue teams reached the accident spot and four bodies have been recovered so far.

Earlier, two people were killed in Mandi after three vehicles were caught in a landslide. Confirming the deaths, Sandeep Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, told news agency ANI: “Three vehicles were stranded after the landslide. A bus had also rolled down to nearly 800 m from the National Highway and four people have been rescued from the debris.”

Kadam added that rainfall in the region is causing troubles in the rescue operation. “The rain has hampered the rescue operations which is making it tough for the police and home guard,” he said.

More details are awaited

