Himachal Pradesh: 2 toddlers killed, 30 injured as bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Kangra

Overturned bus near Ranital in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: ANI) Overturned bus near Ranital in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

A bus carrying pilgrims overturned Tuesday afternoon near Ranital in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, 35 kilometres from Dharamshala. Two toddlers were killed in the accident, while 30 people were injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital and most are out of injured, reported PTI.

The bus overturned on the Dharamshala-Chandigarh National Highway due to negligence or rash driving by the driver, suspect the police. “The bus overturned possibly because the driver could not negotiate the hill track or was driving rashly,” Superintendent of Police Kangra S Gandhi said, adding that a case had been registered against the driver.

