Himachal Pradesh: At fag end of term, Virbhadra wants facilites for former CMs upgraded

Just ahead of the state Assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh government wants facilities for former chief ministers be upgraded, including the facility of a resident physician, apart from a host of other benefits attached to the post. The state cabinet which meets on Saturday under Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has an interesting agenda item proposing for an attached vehicle with driver and a SUV vehicle as “follow-up” car during his travels and at his residence. “One car with driver, one physician at residence and on tour with department vehicle” are top of the list.

The chief minister’s sudden love for former CMs has assumed some of his predecessors including Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal.The elections in the state are slated to be held in the next three months.

The agenda item among other things also proposes grant of administrative charges such as sumptuary allowance at Rs one lakh per annum, two personal security officers of choice, landline and/or mobile phone at Rs 50,000 a year, and an armed police guard at the entry point of residence. “I think whatever facilities we enjoy are fine but being an outgoing chief minister, he may have something else in mind for the future. During his tenure as CM, he never thought of such perks except filing vigilance cases. I am amused at his surprise move” Dhumal said.

Himachal Pradesh has a debt of Rs 55,000 cr and it’s finances are already in a mess.

