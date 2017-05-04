Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: No decision yet on who will lead BJP in state, says Amit Shah

Beginning his two-day visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed his party would form the next government in the state with three-fourths majority but said they had not taken any decision on the issue of state leadership, in an apparent attempt to strike a balance between two leading contenders, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Assembly polls in Himachal are due towards the end of this year.

“There is no decision on the leadership. The issue is still open. We will decide whether the election is to be fought under a collective leadership or to name a leader before the elections,” Shah said on reaching Palampur.

From Gaggal airport, Shah drove for half-an-hour to Palampur in on open jeep, flanked by Dhumal, Nadda and BJP veteran Shanta Kumar.

