Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Full list of constituencies

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced November 9 as the date of polling for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The counting of votes polled in the election, which is to be held in a single phase, will begin on December 18. The polling process for Himachal Pradesh will begin with the issue of gazette notification on October 16, following which the filing of nominations will take place, according to the announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti. October 23 has been scheduled to be the last day for filing nominations while the last date for withdrawal of nominations filed will be October 26.

The model code of conduct for the state comes into effect immediately and bulk SMSes and voice messages on phone will come in the purview of election advertisements.

In the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress presently has 36 seats, while the BJP has 26. The rest of the seats are divide amongst Himachal Lokhit Party, which had bagged 1 seat, and independent candidates.

Here is a full list of constituencies and the winners of 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections:

1. Churah (SC) – Hans Raj (BJP)

2. Bharmour (ST) – Thakur Singh Bharmouri (Congress)

3. Chamba – Bal Krishan Chauhan (BJP)

4. Dalhousie – Asha Kumari (Congress)

5. Bhattiyat – Bikram Singh Jaryal (BJP)

6. Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan (Congress)

7. Indora (SC) – Manohar Dhiman (IND)

8. Fatehpur – Sujan Singh Pathania (Congress)

9. Jawali – Neeraj Bharti (Congress)

10. Dehra – Ravinder Singh (BJP)

11. Jaswan-Pragpur – Bikram Singh (BJP)

12. Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan (Congress)

13. Jaisinghpur (SC) – Yadvinder Goma (Congress)

14. Sullah – Jagjiwan Paul (Congress)

15. Nagrota – G.S. Bali (Congress)

16. Kangra – Pawan Kajal (IND)

17. Shahpur – Sarveen (BJP)

18. Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma (Congress)

19. Palampur – Brij Behari Lal Butail (Congress)

20. Baijnath (SC) – Kishori Lal (Congress)

21. Lahaul & Spiti (ST) – Ravi Thakur (Congress)

22. Manali – Govind Singh Thakur (BJP)

23. Kullu – Maheshwar Singh (HLP)

24. Banjar – Karan Singh (Congress)

25. Anni (SC) – Khub Ram (Congress)

26. Karsog (SC) – Mansa Ram (Congress)

27. Sundernagar – Sohan Lal (Congress)

28. Nachan (SC) – Vinod Kumar (BJP)

29. Seraj – Jai Ram Thakur (BJP)

30. Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur (Congress)

31. Jogindernagar – Gulab Singh Thakur (BJP)

32. Dharampur – Mahender Singh (BJP)

33. Mandi – Anil Kumar (Congress)

34. Balh (SC) – Prakash Choudhary (Congress)

35. Sarkaghat – Inder Singh (BJP)

36. Bhoranj (SC) – Ishwar Dass Dhiman (BJP)

37. Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh (IND)

38. Hamirpur – Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)

39. Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress)

40. Nadaun – Vijay Agnihotri (BJP)

41. Chintpurni (SC) – Kuldeep Kumar (Congress)

42. Gagret – Rakesh Kalia (Congress)

43. Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress)

44. Una – Satpal Singh Satti (BJP)

45. Kutlehar – Virender Kanwar (BJP)

46. Jhanduta (SC) – Rikhi Ram (BJP)

47. Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani (Congress)

48. Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur (Congress)

49. Sri Naina Deviji – Randhir Sharma (BJP)

50. Arki – Govind Ram Sharma (BJP)

51. Nalagarh – Krishan Lal Thakur (BJP)

52. Doon – Ram Kumar (Congress)

53. Solan (SC) – Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress)

54. Kasauli (SC) – Dr. Rajiv Saijal (BJP)

55. Pachhad (SC) – Suresh Kumar (BJP)

56. Nahan – Rajiv Bindal (BJP)

57. Sri Renukaji (SC) – Vinay Kumar (Congress)

58. Paonta Sahib – Kirnesh Jung (IND)

59. Shillai – Baldev Singh Tomar (BJP)

60. Chopal – Balbir Singh Verma (IND)

61. Theog – Vidya Stokes (Congress)

62. Kasumpti- Anirudh Singh (Congress)

63. Shimla – Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP)

64. Shimla Rural – Virbhadra Singh (Congress)

65. Jubbal-Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur (Congress)

66. Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal (Congress)

67. Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta (Congress)

68. Kinnaur (ST) – Jagat Singh Negi (Congress)

