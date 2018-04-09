Appointment of Lokayukta to be made shortly, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said his government is committed to its policy of “zero tolerance” towards corruption and a lokayukta appointed in the state shortly. Interacting with mediapersons on completion of 100 days in office, he said the issues mentioned in the BJP’s “charge sheet” against the previous Congress government in the state have been referred to departments concerned and necessary action would be taken after getting the reports. He assured that there would be no political vendetta.

Describing the state’s financial situation a major challenge, Thakur said besides curbing wasteful expenditure, the government has been very circumspect on appointment of chairmen/vice chairmen of boards and corporations. On the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), he said all aspects would be studied, but no decision on this has been taken yet.

“The government scrupulously avoided expenditure on new vehicles. Unlike the previous government, we did not purchase new vehicles and drastically reduced expenditure of renovation of houses of ministers and other dignitaries,” the chief minister said. Thakur said 100 days was too short a period to judge the performance of any dispensation, but his government has taken several decisions and initiatives and launched 28 new schemes in this time.

“A target-based roadmap has been prepared and the government would follow it vigorously and paucity of funds would not be allowed to come in the way of development,” he said.

When asked to comment on the performance of his ministers, Thakur said the entire cabinet was working as team and he would give full marks to every minister.

