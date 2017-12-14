Himachal Pradesh: After snow, challenge to keep roads open, electricity supply on

During the last 24 hours, Keylong in Lahul-Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of – 4.9 °C, Kalpa -1 °C, Dalhousie 0.2 °C and Manali 0°C. Some of the tourist destinations like Sangla, Solang Nullah and Rohtang Pass witnessed intermittent heavy snowfall. (Representational) During the last 24 hours, Keylong in Lahul-Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of – 4.9 °C, Kalpa -1 °C, Dalhousie 0.2 °C and Manali 0°C. Some of the tourist destinations like Sangla, Solang Nullah and Rohtang Pass witnessed intermittent heavy snowfall. (Representational)

Entire Himachal Pradesh, including capital Shimla and the tribal belt, reeled under freezing cold on Wednesday after light fresh snowfall and rains in the mid-hills which threw life out gear. No let-up is expected during the next 12 hours as weather office in Shimla has predicted heavy snow in the higher hills, apart from light to mild snowfall in some of the districts including Shimla.

Most of adjoining areas of Shimla like Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar experienced snowfall, resulting in disruption of road traffic and electricity supply in many areas. Deputy Commissioner Shimla Rohan Chand Thakur said, “Reports from Theog, Rampur, Rohru and Chopal on road clearance operations have been received. All roads, electric and water supply is normal now. Except Chansel, most roads were restored. Overall situation is fine.”

During the last 24 hours, Keylong in Lahul-Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of – 4.9 °C, Kalpa -1 °C, Dalhousie 0.2 °C and Manali 0°C. Some of the tourist destinations like Sangla, Solang Nullah and Rohtang Pass witnessed intermittent heavy snowfall. Rohtang Pass has been closed for the next six months due to snowfall. Kothi, near Manali, recorded 37 cms of snowfall, the highest in the state.

Shimla residents shivered as icy winds brought down the minimum temperature to 3.8 degrees Celsius whereas the maximum stayed around 8.3 degrees. Shimla also saw intermittent rain throughout the day.

