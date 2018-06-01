Himachal Pradesh: 8 killed, 21 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Shimla

The bus was on its way from Shimla to Tikkar in Rohru. (ANI Photo) The bus was on its way from Shimla to Tikkar in Rohru. (ANI Photo)

At least eight people were killed and 21 injured — some of them seriously — after an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus rolled down a gorge at Chhaila near Theog in Shimla district. Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap confirmed the deaths.

Nineteen of those injured have been rushed to IGMC Hospital in Shimla. Two others were admitted at Theog Hospital. The driver of the bus also died in the accident. The bus was on its way from Shimla to Tikkar in Rohru. The state roadways bus (HP03B-6205), runs on Shimla-Tikker route.

List of deceased persons:

* Mahinder Chouhan, son of Mehar Chand, Thana Tikkar

* Rajeev (Driver), HRTC

* Sunil Sharma, son of Laiq Ram, Village Khasmol Kyar, Tehsil Theog

* Tula Ram, son of Hari Ram, Village Daroti, Post Office Tikkar

* Rohani, wife of Anuj, Village Pdara, Kotkhai

* Motu, wife of Hira Singh, Village P/O- Jais, Tehsil Theog

* Satya, wife of Sohan Lal, Village Rohni, Post Office Tharola, Kotkhai

