The bus fell into the Tons river in Shimla. (Source: Google map) The bus fell into the Tons river in Shimla. (Source: Google map)

At least 44 people were killed in a bus accident on Wednesday after the vehicle fell into Tons river in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, according to the news agency ANI. Police said that number of casualties could increase as 56 people were travelling in the bus, according to a TOI report.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd