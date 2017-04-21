Himachal Pradesh: 38 out of 45 victims in bus accident identified

Mangled remains of the bus at the accident site near Tuini in Shimla Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Mangled remains of the bus at the accident site near Tuini in Shimla Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Thirty-eight out of 45 people killed in a bus accident in Chopal area of Himachal Pradesh have been identified, an official said. Among the identified persons, two are from Nepal and 18 hail from Uttarakhand, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

Thriteen hail from Himachal Pradesh, four are from Uttar Pradesh, and one is from Bihar, he added. The bodies have been handed over to the victims’ kin after postmortem. An immediate relief of Rs 50,000 has also been given to each of the 38 families.

Efforts are on to identify the remaining seven persons. Rescue operations are over and the remaining bodies would also be handed over to their families after identification, Thakur added.

