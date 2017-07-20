Himachal Pradesh: 28 feared dead as bus rolls down gorge

The private bus was on its way from Reckong Peo (Kinnaur) to Solan when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at Khanetri, 125 kms from Shimla. The private bus was on its way from Reckong Peo (Kinnaur) to Solan when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at Khanetri, 125 kms from Shimla.

At least 28 are feared dead and several others injured after a private bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at Khanetri, 125 kms from Shimla. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo (Kinnaur) to Solan.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Rohan Chand Thakur, confirming the accident, said rescue teams led by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Rampur have reached the spot. The bodies were being taken out from the ill-fated bus.

More details are awaited.

