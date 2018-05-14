Himachal Pradesh: 14 killed, 15 injured in two accidents

At the site of an accident in Sirmaur Sunday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) At the site of an accident in Sirmaur Sunday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Fourteen persons died while 15 were injured in two road accidents in Shimla and Sirmaur districts in Himachal Pradesh Sunday. In the first incident, eight people died when a private bus, which was on its way to Solan, skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Nai Neti (Rajpur). Superintendent of Police Sirmaur Rohit Malpani said the police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

The SP said that rescue operations are being carried out with the help of locals. All injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Solan and that most victims are from Rajgarh area. He said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. In the other accident, all six occupants of a car died as the vehicle plunged into a 300-foot deep gorge near Chhaila on the Theog-Hatkoti road, 42 km from Shimla.

Police said the driver Jai Krishan apparently lost control of the vehicle, leaving everyone dead. Deputy Commissioner Shimla Amit Kashyap said the rescue teams had a tough time in extricating the victims as the vehicle was badly damaged. Meanwhile, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed shock over the accidents.

