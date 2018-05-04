Himachal officer’s murder: Non-implementation of law led to killing, says Supreme Court

“This death is result of non-implementation of the law,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed while hearing a matter pertaining to Shail Bala’s murder. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) “This death is result of non-implementation of the law,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed while hearing a matter pertaining to Shail Bala’s murder. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that incidents like the murder of Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala, allegedly shot dead by a hotel owner in Kasauli during a demolition drive, are the outcome of encouraging those who break the law. The court sought a report from the Himachal Pradesh government on steps taken to prevent unauthorised constructions in the state.

“This death is result of non-implementation of the law,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed while hearing a matter pertaining to Shail Bala’s murder. The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident following reports in The Indian Express and The Tribune newspapers.

Regularisation of unauthorised construction amounts to encouraging those who violate the law, Justice Gupta said, adding that the situation will not improve “unless we take these incidents seriously if we believe in the rule of law”.

“We can’t encourage people to break the law… encouraging people to break the law will come to the point of violence,” Justice Gupta remarked when the state’s Advocate General said that police protection had been given to Shail Bala. The counsel said the drive continues despite the “unfortunate” incident.

The bench asked the state to file a report explaining the status of probe, the present state of implementation of the court’s order, steps taken to ensure there are no unauthorised constructions, and steps proposed and taken against those violating the law.

The Advocate General said the state had taken all precautions, and formed four teams accompanied by sufficient security personnel for the demolition. He said the incident had occurred when Shail Bala went to the guest house without the police team.

Justice Lokur said he had read in the papers that the accused Vijay Singh worked in the electricity department and wondered where he got the money to build such a big guest house. The court said that perhaps a case of corruption should also be initiated against the accused.

The court asked if any compensation had been given to family of the deceased. The Advocate General said that Rs 5 lakh had been announced and more will be given if needed.

