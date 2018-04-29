Himachal launches six new health schemes

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister J P Nadda in Kullu on Saturday. Express Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister J P Nadda in Kullu on Saturday. Express

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda Saturday launched six ambitious health schemes, including Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC), LaQshya programme, Anemia Mukt Bharat, e-Compliance programme and Mobile App of Universal Health Protection Scheme.

Both along with state health minister Vipin Parmar were at Kullu for the launch of new initiatives, jointly backed by the Centre and state governments. He also laid the foundation stone of 100-bedded Mother and Child Health Wing at regional hospital Kullu to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The state government has received Rs 5 crore for this project as first installment from the Centre. The LaQshya programme is an initiative to improve the quality of care in the labour rooms and operation theatres and other areas related to mother and child to reduce proportion of maternal and newborn deaths while Anemia Mukt Bharat is a step towards making mothers and children anemia free.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App