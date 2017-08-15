Himachal landslide: Uttar Pradesh begins process to get 12 bodies

Yogi Adityanath advised the officials to coordinate the return of the mortal remains of the victims as per the wishes of the families of Surya Dev Singh and Rana Pratap Singh. Yogi Adityanath advised the officials to coordinate the return of the mortal remains of the victims as per the wishes of the families of Surya Dev Singh and Rana Pratap Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure early return of the 12 bodies of Uttar Pradesh residents who perished in the Himachal land slide in Mandi district, an official said on Tuesday.

Mourning the dozen deaths from two families of Mau district, Adityanath asked the district administration to contact the bereaved families.

He advised the officials to coordinate the return of the mortal remains of the victims as per the wishes of the families of Surya Dev Singh and Rana Pratap Singh.

Seven children and five adults belonging to the two families were among the 46 killed in the landslide on Saturday when a massive pile of earth swallowed a 150m stretch of road burying three homes, two buses and a bike.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App