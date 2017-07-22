Shimla rape-murder: Himachal Govt submits report to Governor

A BJP protest in Shimla on Friday. Express A BJP protest in Shimla on Friday. Express

The Himachal Pradesh government Friday submitted a two-page report to Governor Acharya Devvrat, informing him about the steps taken to deal with the protests and the violence, including setting fire to a police station, that broke out following the rape and murder of a schoolgirl. Also, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur and new Shimla Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan visited the girl’s family during the day, around two weeks after the incident.

The government report, signed by Chief Secretary V C Pharka, also gave an account of the efforts made by the state to hand over the case to CBI and some letters Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to fast-track the probe owing to the sensitivity of the case.

Two days ago, the Governor had sought a detailed report from the government on the case as well as the massive protests that erupted in Shimla and several other towns. The BJP Legislature Party, led by former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, had also submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking dismissal of the government. Left parties, students, youth bodies and social organisations have also joined the protests, seeking action against the accused. Also, the mob could not be controlled at Kotkhai, the day after an accused Suraj Singh, a Nepalese national, was allegedly killed by another accused Raju inside the police station there.

In the report, the chief secretary has informed Raj Bhavan about the transfers of IGP (Shimla ) Zahoor Zaidi, who also headed the SIT, Shimla SP D W Negi and Additional SP Bhajan Dass Negi. The chief minister also called on the Governor on Wednesday to brief him about the situation. On Friday, the DC visited Kotkhai while the new SP took stock of the situation and even went around the police station that was set ablaze.

No senior officer of the administration was present even as IGP (Shimla) Zahoor Zaidi, who alongwith additional SP, were subjected to slogan shouting and stone pelting by the protesters. Meanwhile, there was no let-up in the protests as accusations of a massive cover-up of the case were doing the rounds. Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal addressed BJP workers, who had organised a protest in Hamirpur.

Dhumal said more the state government tried to cover up, more facts and revelations were coming to light. He quoted the statement made by the wife of Suraj Singh, one of the accused killed at the police station. The former CM added that it was clar from her statement that some big people were involved in shielding the culprits and they had struck a deal with some labourers to take the blame on their behalf in lieu of being paid after their release from jail. Hoping that CBI would soon unearth the truth, he demanded the resignation of Virbhadra for failing to protect lives and properties.

